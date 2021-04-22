Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Albemarle by 79.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $153.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.36. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.26.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

