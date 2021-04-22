Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,158,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

