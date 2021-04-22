Alchemint Standards (SDS) One Day Volume Tops $1,040.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $207,783.62 and $1,040.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00066439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00286145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.01043628 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.74 or 0.00692108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.19 or 0.99842779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards was first traded on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.