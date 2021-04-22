Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Tops $17.95 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $17.95 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.72 or 0.00435745 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00144147 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.23 or 0.00205083 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 55.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000885 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,073,916,604 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

