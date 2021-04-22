Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $11.53. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 3,134 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $535.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.