Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Down to $11.84

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.84, but opened at $11.53. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 3,134 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a market cap of $535.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 21,535 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

