Alec Machiels Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,752,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $116,925.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. 1,045,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

