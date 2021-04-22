Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $39.14 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000815 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00020259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.00735702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00096145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,713.07 or 0.08571867 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00050750 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

