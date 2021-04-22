Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Raised by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $20,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.98. 76,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,709. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

