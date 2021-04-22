Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 885.50 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th.

ALEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

