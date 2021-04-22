Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.03

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 13614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALFVY shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities analysts expect that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

