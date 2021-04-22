Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 4th Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 3.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $178,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $229.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $620.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

