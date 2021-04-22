Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lifted by Regents of The University of California

Regents of The University of California increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 6.5% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $50,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,419,371,000 after purchasing an additional 448,585 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.60. The company had a trading volume of 238,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,081,893. The stock has a market cap of $629.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $189.53 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.07 and a 200 day moving average of $258.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

