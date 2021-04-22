Alien Worlds (TLM) Price Reaches $0.27 on Exchanges

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $223.44 million and $23.50 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00065627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00280233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.01046699 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00026870 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.01 or 0.00686441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,415.56 or 1.00179951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Alien Worlds

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,142,958,834 coins and its circulating supply is 819,188,351 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

