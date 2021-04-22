Alkermes (ALKS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Alkermes to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alkermes to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

In other Alkermes news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $695,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 in the last three months. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

