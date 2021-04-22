Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Alkermes worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,055,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 40,673 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Separately, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at $971,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300 over the last ninety days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.