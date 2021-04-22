Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.62. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $748,467.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,460 shares of company stock valued at $28,807,367. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allakos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

