Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.