Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.13 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

ABTX stock opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.68%.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $56,528.00. Insiders sold 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $488,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.