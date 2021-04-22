Allegiant Travel (ALGT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALGT stock opened at $239.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.62. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 1.71.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 14,624 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $3,166,388.48. Insiders have sold 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

