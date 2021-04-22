Alliance Data Systems (ADS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alliance Data Systems to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADS opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.69.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

