Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 136.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,159 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of Alliance Data Systems worth $16,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,951,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,713,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

Shares of ADS opened at $105.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

