Allied Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 4,803 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $859,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,778. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $71.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

