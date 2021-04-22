Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.74. 141,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,252,991. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

