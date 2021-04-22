Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.6% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.05. 577,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,755,422. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

