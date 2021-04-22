Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

MDT traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.80. 70,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,647. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

