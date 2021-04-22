Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.87. 34,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,174.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $83.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

