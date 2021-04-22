Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 3.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $232.14. 91,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,773. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.53. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

