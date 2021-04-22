Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.9% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after purchasing an additional 572,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,881,512,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT traded up $1.83 on Thursday, hitting $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 137,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

