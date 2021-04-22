Allied Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

USB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.76. 113,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,907,693. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $58.46.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.