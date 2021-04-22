Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,962 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,520 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,996,000 after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 32,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.66. 163,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,199,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.