Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,372 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 3.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

BAC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,497,238. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a market capitalization of $333.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

