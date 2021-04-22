Allied Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,693 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 3.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.24.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $205.93. The stock had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,414. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

