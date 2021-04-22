AllSafe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $441.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $478,641.85 and $441.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00066152 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.