Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MDRX stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

