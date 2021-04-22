Almace Shards (ALMX) Hits Market Cap of $412,039.60

Almace Shards (CURRENCY:ALMX) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Almace Shards has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One Almace Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.20 or 0.00083367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Almace Shards has a total market cap of $412,039.60 and approximately $1,664.00 worth of Almace Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Almace Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00271143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,463.55 or 1.00078308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.90 or 0.00944665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.43 or 0.00601792 BTC.

Almace Shards Profile

Almace Shards’ total supply is 10,000 coins. The official message board for Almace Shards is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Almace Shards’ official Twitter account is @NIFTEXdotcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Almace Shards is www.niftex.com/launches/details/ALMX

Buying and Selling Almace Shards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almace Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almace Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Almace Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Almace Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Almace Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.