Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ALNY stock opened at $137.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $119.29 and a 12-month high of $178.41.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $510,205.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

