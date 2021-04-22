Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $4.16 on Thursday, hitting $2,297.45. 13,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,297. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,318.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1,877.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

