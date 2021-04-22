Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 100.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,293.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,318.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,134.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,877.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.