Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

GOOG stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,294.38. 15,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,297. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,134.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,877.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

