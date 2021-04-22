Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s 5th Largest Position

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $10,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,869.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.