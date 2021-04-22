Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,230.38 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,122.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1,869.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

