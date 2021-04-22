Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,869.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

