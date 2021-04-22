Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.5% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.24.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

