Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,304.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,122.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,869.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

