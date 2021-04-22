Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.24.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $25.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,252.52. 1,181,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,874.03. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,304.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after purchasing an additional 112,807 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

