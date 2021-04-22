Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0011

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Alphacat has traded down 47.6% against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $174,338.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $566.00 or 0.01034420 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.00683514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,613.33 or 0.99810881 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.