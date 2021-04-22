Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Alphatec worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,368,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alphatec by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 98,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alphatec by 2,661.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 372,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.56. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The company had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $116,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,154 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

