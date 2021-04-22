Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of NYSE:PINE traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $18.36. 82,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,568. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $20.19.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.