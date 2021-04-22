Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ALSSF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,914. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

