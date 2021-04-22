Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ALSSF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,914. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

