alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) received a €16.50 ($19.41) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

AOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.77 ($18.55).

Shares of ETR AOX traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €14.52 ($17.08). The stock had a trading volume of 537,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.64. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

